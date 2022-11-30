 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 30 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.53-54

-Void Boss has been added
-Void has a new attack and drops Ancient Pick/Lanterns
-Fixed Filter stats not loading on login
-Fixed some memory cleanup issues on mine reset
-Fixed Tier progress not immediately detecting when a tier completes
-Fixed issue with Block leader not loading correctly
-Fixed issue with server blocks mined not updating
-Fixed Boss notifications sometimes being incorrect
-Fixed a DC bug caused by someone leaving your party and your the last member
-Fixed Teleport sometimes dropping you into void after boss
-Fixed DC bug that occurred when casting a mining skill during a mine reset
-Improved Item filter when selecting damage it now takes into account pick damage on the item
-Fixed issue that could cause you to not have Boss targeted when attacking the boss
-Improved AFK mining by having it select the blocks to the left and right of your target when HTK <= 1
-Fixed an issue with Network pooler getting a null causing issues
-Fixed Vendor list order that was supposed to be in last build

