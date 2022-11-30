Beta 0.121

Explosions are less noisy, especially at range (Thanks Sandling!)

Build mods and Combat mods will now auto-sort to opposite ends of list on purchase (Thanks Sandling, getName(), and others!)

Large ball chunks will now decay immediately when blocking your view up close (Thanks Cyrious!)

Store menus no longer reset your scrollbar when you purchase a mod.

Fixed a bug causing Multi-barreled Superbullet mods to fire only one barrel (Thanks Cyrious!)

Fixed a bug that was causing the slo mo hum to be too loud for certain audio settings. (Thanks Sashraan!)

Fixed several graphics problems that could be causing crashes (Thanks MisatoEnjoyer and somedogc!)

Fixed floor reflections in the armory.

Improved lighting on most mission maps.

Several additional misc bugfixes and improvements.