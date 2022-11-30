Beta 0.121
Explosions are less noisy, especially at range (Thanks Sandling!)
Build mods and Combat mods will now auto-sort to opposite ends of list on purchase (Thanks Sandling, getName(), and others!)
Large ball chunks will now decay immediately when blocking your view up close (Thanks Cyrious!)
Store menus no longer reset your scrollbar when you purchase a mod.
Fixed a bug causing Multi-barreled Superbullet mods to fire only one barrel (Thanks Cyrious!)
Fixed a bug that was causing the slo mo hum to be too loud for certain audio settings. (Thanks Sashraan!)
Fixed several graphics problems that could be causing crashes (Thanks MisatoEnjoyer and somedogc!)
Fixed floor reflections in the armory.
Improved lighting on most mission maps.
Several additional misc bugfixes and improvements.
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 30 November 2022
Beta 0.121
Beta 0.121
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update