Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 November 2022

Scene Replay Bug Fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Third page of the Replay feature would error out if a player had not yet visited two different scenes; that issue has been resolved thanks to reports from the community. Thank you!

