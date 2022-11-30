Third page of the Replay feature would error out if a player had not yet visited two different scenes; that issue has been resolved thanks to reports from the community. Thank you!
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 30 November 2022
Scene Replay Bug Fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
