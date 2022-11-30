 Skip to content

Trombone Champ update for 30 November 2022

v1.087 is live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.087 is now live! This one does the following:

  • New track: "Sakura Sakura"
  • Significant performance optimizations during gameplay. If the game would sometimes stutter for you, or your framerate wasn't great, this should potentially help quite a bit.
  • You can now specify a target framerate in the Graphics Settings panel.
  • You can now mute the music that plays in the main menus via a tiny button in the corner of the screen.
  • You can now use the control key to toot.
  • More stuff behind the scenes.

More updates are on their way... there are a few very large updates we're working on behind the scenes. Thank you for your continued patience and happy tooting!

-Dan V of Holy Wow

