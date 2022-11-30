v1.087 is live!

Build 1.087 is now live! This one does the following:
- New track: "Sakura Sakura"
- Significant performance optimizations during gameplay. If the game would sometimes stutter for you, or your framerate wasn't great, this should potentially help quite a bit.
- You can now specify a target framerate in the Graphics Settings panel.
- You can now mute the music that plays in the main menus via a tiny button in the corner of the screen.
- You can now use the control key to toot.
- More stuff behind the scenes.
More updates are on their way... there are a few very large updates we're working on behind the scenes. Thank you for your continued patience and happy tooting!
-Dan V of Holy Wow
