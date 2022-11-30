Early Access Update v0.6.1.5

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, this is a small update in preparation to the upcoming Update 7 release from Experimental to Early Access.

If we unexpectedly broke stuff or if you have any feedback, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day

If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

PATCH NOTES

Made some adjustments in preparation for future updates

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.