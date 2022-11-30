Early Access Update v0.6.1.5

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, this is a small update in preparation to the upcoming Update 7 release from Experimental to Early Access.
If we unexpectedly broke stuff or if you have any feedback, please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We read your comments every day
If you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.
PATCH NOTES
- Made some adjustments in preparation for future updates
KNOWN ISSUES
- A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- -d3d11
- -DX11
- -d3d12
- -DX12
- -vulkan
Changed files in this update