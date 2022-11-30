Update 6.1 - Enter Steam Workshop

Steam Workshop

Boy, we've got some exciting news to share today. We're rolling out our first pass Steam Workshop support with Update 6.1 That means we've now got an easy way for mod creators to share and test their work with the community. What that means for players is that if you visit the Workshop then you'll be able to subscribe to a variety of skins, maps, and other content for the game. When Steam players play in a game with people who have mod content installed, you'll see the skins they've chosen and they'll see the skins you've chosen.

As it is now, mods only work on the Steam version of the game. The Xbox and Microsoft Store versions of The Anacrusis will get more comprehensive mod support soon, but this release is primarily intended to give mod creators a way to solicit feedback for their content from the community.



Releasing this early is important to us so the modders who have been working on content for months can start collecting feedback. But this is the first pass of the feature, so it requires a bit more work for players than we're happy with long term. if you want to play a Workshop map, everyone in your party will need to be subscribed to the map in Steam Workshop and everyone needs to be playing on Steam. In the future, we'll make this entire process more straightforward and we'll make it work on all platforms.

Regarding other players' mods. If you don't want to see mod content from other players, you can go into the Options > Gameplay and scroll down until you see Download Filter in the Online section. You can set that to "Do not download any custom files" and you won't see any mod content.

Yes, we'd love feedback. If you want to give feedback to mod creators or sign up to get access to the mod tools, the place to do that is in the Stray Bombay Discord.

Slowdown on Common Hit

We've reduced the impact of the slowdown players experience when they take damage. We'd love feedback on this change. It should make it a little easier for players to get out of scrums of aliens.

Temporarily Disabled Quick Play

A bug with Quick Play was stranding players in instances all by themselves. We've temporarily disabled the Quick Play queue until we can fix the issues with it. In the meantime, if you start a public game in an episode, you'll get matched into groups playing the same episode and difficulty you select. We realize this is an imperfect solution and are working on fixing this ASAP.