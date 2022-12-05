Holiday Update 1.5.3246

There’s a bitter chill on the wind and you may feel a shiver creeping up your spine, but don’t worry - it’s just your Phobies delivering a special winter update! There are gifts for every player to uncover beneath the snow… read on for more details!

Please note that holiday features will become active for players on Dec. 6, 2022.

Additions:

12 Days of Christmas

In the spirit of the season of giving, players can log in and receive a special daily gift from Vendy!

Daily gifts begin on Dec. 14th and continue through Christmas Day.

Be sure to check in with Vendy every day to ensure you don’t miss a gift!

Warning: We do not endorse shaking Vendy’s gifts. Contents may be (are) hazardous. You’ll like what’s inside, we promise.

Holiday Portraits

Nobody enjoys a good time quite like Jack… which is why you’ll have a chance to find a special Electricat portrait this December!

Try your luck at getting this limited-time portrait while opening Jacks until Jan. 3rd, 2023.

Don’t feel like leaving things to chance? You can also pick up the Holiday Brony or Holiday Jeeves portraits in the in-game store.

Holiday Jack Odds

Jack’s still in a giving mood - players can expect increased odds for better rewards while opening Jacks throughout December!

Holiday Visuals

Vendy is decked out in his holiday best.

Jacks are getting in on the festive fun as well.

Enjoy the chilly weather and decorative lights on the home screen.

Spectator Mode

Have you ever longed to see one of your best Frenemies get obliterated by a top Phobies player? Have we got a gift for you!

Players can now watch Frenemies Arena games by joining as spectators.

Look for the “eye” icon over the More menu to find out when your friends are lined up for a battle, then follow the prompts in order to watch the game play out.

Maps

Special delivery - three new maps have entered the weekly rotation!

Flex your strategic muscles on Teen Spirit, Mount Blight, and Hold Still.

Bug Fixes:

General

Fixed a few issues that could cause players to get incorrect end-of-game messages relative to the actual game resolution.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to react when an opponent placed traps during Arena games.

Phobies

Fixed an issue where Gargles was doing more damage upon death than stated on its card.

Replays

Fixed an issue where players where shown a “Defeat” message on battle log replays whether they won or lost the match.

Fixed a soft lock that could occur due to memory shortages when tapping a Frenemies icon and a match replay in short succession.

Stability

Fixed a network desync that could occur if a player suspended/resumed the game for more than one minute.

Fixed assorted potential network desync and crash causes.

As we approach the end of 2022, the Phobies team would like to take a moment to thank every player who has fallen in love with our creepy little strategy game. Your passion, positive comments, and amazing fan art are very much appreciated and we’re looking forward to delivering more fun to you in the new year.

From our team to you, have a safe and happy holiday season, and we’ll see you in the Arena!

Happy battling,

The Phobies Team