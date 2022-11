Share · View all patches · Build 10042227 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 22:09:25 UTC by Wendy

New multi-window feature!

-create multiple controller windows to show as many controllers as you like.

New window options.

-Rename controller windows.

-toggle window options (window elements, always on top, drag to move, scroll to resize)

-set frame rate of controller window

-resize window with exact values

-change window background color and opacity.

Bug fixes and optimizations.