Update v1.1.5 - Winter Festivities

With an upcoming Christmas Advent Calendar event, I'm sure some of you are dying to start working on your new maps while others are waiting to play them. For this occasion, we added new toys, but most importantly, we added our first new enemy to the game - Crystalpede! ːGiftedː

New Level Editor toys

New Enemy - Crystalpede

This is a new type of big enemy that acts similar to the caterpillar enemy except that it travels in all directions and it fires toward you if you cross its path.

Boulder Spawner spawns a boulder that travels in one direction until it hits the wall.

Miner's Dew Over 40 new construction blocks

Extensions to existing ones

Red pipes

Animated floors

More, check them out!

Level Theme setting

You can now set what (holiday) theme is your custom level using by default. That means that even if the holiday is not active, the level will still use holiday-themed content.

NOTE: Disable festive content setting will disable the themed content is toggled.

Random Terrain Generator updated

Noise threshold lowered to avoid very noisy generations

Generator can now produce island-type terrain (instead of holes in the big mass)

Light Switch toggle option

You can now toggle the light switch ON by default so the level will start with the lights on. |

NOTE: Last placed switch decides the default state

Other

In the Christmas season, falling boulders will be covered in snow.

I'm sure level creators, as well as players, will find these additions refreshing!

The Christmas Advent Calendar event is perfect for new mappers as well as for those who haven't done a level in a while. Reserve your date today and start shaping your Christmas Crystal Cave! ːcc_myloː

We can't wait to play your Christmas Themed levels. ːCotcHeartː

Happy Holidays everyone! ːsnowflakesː ːcc_myloː