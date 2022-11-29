Server Release Notes: Bilitrium I Edition - 2022-11-29

Greetings, Captains!
As announced last week, with this week’s server update we’ve made a change to the Boss Destruction Rewards for the Brutal difficulty.
Bilitrium I is now part of the Boss Destruction rewards as follows:
- 50% Destruction : 1x Bilitrium I
- 75% Destruction: 2x Bilitrium I
- 100% Destruction: 3x Bilitrium I
The other rewards remain unchanged.
We hope you will enjoy this change and are looking forward to seeing more players progress with their Bridge.
Thank you for playing,
The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team
