VR HOT 0.9.2 - So much room for activities!

Hi friends,

let’s get straight to the point - we got two new rooms. They might not be what some of you were hoping for - no outdoor environment, no bathroom. We are still very much on a mission to optimize performance. According to Steam, more than half of our users don’t even meet our Minimum System Requirements. One of the things we haven’t worked on yet are the rooms. We still like the original „Room with a View“ and the neighboring BDSM Room, but they are quite GPU-intensive.

That’s why we added two more simple rooms. A smaller Bedroom and a radically reduced Minimal Room. We measured GPU performance improvements around 15 to 30% compared to the old rooms. Another good news for all users: We had to build a new system for these rooms. Adding more rooms/scenes will be much easier for us from now on.

Handling all the HottieCards just got easier - Paging for a better overview and easier handling. Kind reminder: Join the HottieCard Discord if you haven’t yet!

New sliders for several shapes - Eyes, Nose, Cheeks, Breasts, Torso and Body. And also sliders to adjust the Player Body in the lying position.

For performance reasons we added a new Full Body Collision System on the Hotties including hair and cloth. There’s positive side effects such as the collisions of the hair with the body, but it’s not 100% fine-tuned yet (esp. cloth).

And of course all the smaller improvements such as vulva and vagina physics, joint rendering, eye movements, upscaling quality and more. A couple of bug fixes (see below) and unfortunately also two known issues.

But now go update and have some fun!

Take care

VR HOT

Full list:



New: 2 more Rooms (Bedroom, Minimal Room)

New: HottieCard Paging

New: Additional Shape Sliders for Eyes, Nose, Cheeks, Breasts, Torso, Body

New: Sliders for Adjustment of Player Body in lying Position

New: Full Body Collision System

New: Hooded Body Suit

Improvement: Performance

Improvement: Joint Rendering

Improvement: TAAU and DLSS Artifacts

Improvement: Hair Collisions with Hottie Body

Improvement: Vulva & Vagina Physics

Improvement: Face Lighting

Improvement: Eye Movement Hottie

Bug Fix: Walking with Cowboy Boots

Bug Fix: Player Position not adjusted to certain Camera Heights (floating Body)

Known Issue: Full Body Cloth Collision leading to unwanted effects (e.g. Arms under Cloth)

Known Issue: Menus covering stuff (hands, etc.)