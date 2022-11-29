 Skip to content

SCP Strategy update for 29 November 2022

SCP STRATEGY - Update 1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi SCP players!

We are back with a new update! Do you want to know what is new?

First of all, we have finally reached the amount of 400 SCPs available in the game!
We want to thank you for supporting us all this time so we have decided to add some visual upgrades to SCP Strategy!


You can select any of them in the pause menu.
*in the interests of optimization, this feature is not available on low graphics settings

v1.4 changelog:
  • added 25 new SCPs ( We have 400 now! )
  • added 2 new unique alternative looks of the globe
  • fixed missing text during combat


CYBER inspired by SCP-079


TOXIC inspired by SCP-059

Let us know if you will find any new bugs or issues.
You can also join our discord.

