Remains update for 30 November 2022

UI and fixes - 0.30x0973a

To all crews, please be advised of the changes to the on-board computer interface!

Hello to readers In this update we are getting closer to full controller support. The main part of this update is a redesign of the UI (Visually not much change).

Also the settings window has been changed. At the request of the community soon I will add new graphics settings such as:
Brightness, Gamma, Colorblind Mode, etc.

Fixes and new:

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to repair the shipcore
  • Corrected a bug in Decor Table buttons moved down
  • Fixed bug at death with open menu (any table) locked screen and can not respawn
  • No decrypt button
  • Fixed bugs related to the buttons in shipcore
  • Again and again fixed bug with No visual auger effect
  • Fixed the bug that makes it impossible to load the game
  • Was added a YouTube Button in the main menu (Subscribe, sometimes we post shorts from Remains)
  • Small correction of scrolls in menus
  • Not removed checkmark of Items on death in saves
  • Fixed the bug that makes it impossible to delete some worlds
  • Minor changes in crafting UI
  • Small fixes in the Recycler
  • Compass now bigger and on top right screen

