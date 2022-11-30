UI and fixes - 0.30x0973a

To all crews, please be advised of the changes to the on-board computer interface!
Hello to readers In this update we are getting closer to full controller support. The main part of this update is a redesign of the UI (Visually not much change).
Also the settings window has been changed. At the request of the community soon I will add new graphics settings such as:
Brightness, Gamma, Colorblind Mode, etc.
Fixes and new:
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to repair the shipcore
- Corrected a bug in Decor Table buttons moved down
- Fixed bug at death with open menu (any table) locked screen and can not respawn
- No decrypt button
- Fixed bugs related to the buttons in shipcore
- Again and again fixed bug with No visual auger effect
- Fixed the bug that makes it impossible to load the game
- Was added a YouTube Button in the main menu (Subscribe, sometimes we post shorts from Remains)
- Small correction of scrolls in menus
- Not removed checkmark of Items on death in saves
- Fixed the bug that makes it impossible to delete some worlds
- Minor changes in crafting UI
- Small fixes in the Recycler
- Compass now bigger and on top right screen
