Update #66 - Ver. 0.6.6b - 22

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
This update includes a graphical overhaul. If you find anything unusual that might affect the game, please let me know.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Fixed the poor visibility in the catacombs.
- Fixed a problem with the creation of a 12 gauge ammo box.
Changes
- All caves completely revised
- Catacombs completely revised
- Crafting / Wall Lamp revised
- Crafting / Torch Fire revised
- Crafting / Oil Lamp revised
- Crafting / Oil Lamp Square revised
- Crafting / Lightpole revised
- Changes to the map, Lost Island
- Changes to the map, Tropical Island
- Changes to the map, Red Desert
New
- Graphic improved
- Performance improved
- All houses of Lost Island are now equipped with permanent lighting.
- In the castle are now the towers and more a little darker.
- The caves are now equipped with permanent lighting.
- The catacombs are now equipped with permanent lighting.
- The night has now been lightened a bit. Please note that weather conditions can also affect the brightness.
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
In the upcoming updates, the execution of healing, eating and drinking will be improved. In this video you can see a small preview.
Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]
