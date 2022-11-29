 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 29 November 2022

Update #66 - Ver. 0.6.6b - 22

Share · View all patches · Build 10042027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Information

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

This update includes a graphical overhaul. If you find anything unusual that might affect the game, please let me know.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Fixed the poor visibility in the catacombs.
  • Fixed a problem with the creation of a 12 gauge ammo box.

Changes

  • All caves completely revised
  • Catacombs completely revised
  • Crafting / Wall Lamp revised
  • Crafting / Torch Fire revised
  • Crafting / Oil Lamp revised
  • Crafting / Oil Lamp Square revised
  • Crafting / Lightpole revised
  • Changes to the map, Lost Island
  • Changes to the map, Tropical Island
  • Changes to the map, Red Desert

New

  • Graphic improved
  • Performance improved
  • All houses of Lost Island are now equipped with permanent lighting.
  • In the castle are now the towers and more a little darker.
  • The caves are now equipped with permanent lighting.
  • The catacombs are now equipped with permanent lighting.
  • The night has now been lightened a bit. Please note that weather conditions can also affect the brightness.

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Mini Map Improvement
  • Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
  • Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
  • Improving the animation of animals
  • More Weapon
In the upcoming updates, the execution of healing, eating and drinking will be improved. In this video you can see a small preview.

Videos
[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full]

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

