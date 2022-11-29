Update #66 - Ver. 0.6.6b - 22

Share · View all patches · Build 10042027 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Follow these steps:

Information

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update includes a graphical overhaul. If you find anything unusual that might affect the game, please let me know.

Fixes

Other problems fixed

Fixed the poor visibility in the catacombs.

Fixed a problem with the creation of a 12 gauge ammo box.

Changes

All caves completely revised

Catacombs completely revised

Crafting / Wall Lamp revised

Crafting / Torch Fire revised

Crafting / Oil Lamp revised

Crafting / Oil Lamp Square revised

Crafting / Lightpole revised

Changes to the map, Lost Island

Changes to the map, Tropical Island

Changes to the map, Red Desert

New

Graphic improved

Performance improved

All houses of Lost Island are now equipped with permanent lighting.

In the castle are now the towers and more a little darker.

The caves are now equipped with permanent lighting.

The catacombs are now equipped with permanent lighting.

The night has now been lightened a bit. Please note that weather conditions can also affect the brightness.

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.

Mini Map Improvement

Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.

Interaction with more details - In preparation

Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.

Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.

Improving the animation of animals

More Weapon

Videos

[previewyoutube=HWHiFF_m5pE;full] ]

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

Follow me on social media!