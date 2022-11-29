 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened update for 29 November 2022

Episode 2 Part 1 Hotfix for 11/29/2022

DEFNEDERS,

Just a small hotfix as we return from Thanksgiving Break and ramp back up on development. Should help with some of the crashes and issues with trading. More fixes to come in the near future!

Game Version v2.1.0.33532
BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed various crashes with abilities and runes.

  • Fixed issue with players being able to send trade requests before a player has loaded into a map.

  • Fixed a issue with client profile's not saving in specific cases when the host would initiate various transitions.

  • Fixed some backend issues with homing projectiles.

  • Fixed issue with trading causing people to be flagged as a hacker incorrectly in specific cases.

    • As such any players that have interacted with trading had their hacker flag reset, though if you still have a hacked profile you'll be reflagged again.

