Patch 1.1.0 is finally here and it brings a LOTS of changes! So let's start from the most important ones, shall we?

Game Size & Performance

Game size have been reduced from whopping 16GB to just around 3GB!

Performance has been increased by a hearthwarming amount!

What's new?

Patch 1.1.0 also brings a lot of new stuff into the game, such as gameplay changes or UI & HUD changes, let's have a look:

Gameplay

Agents can now see which androids they will shutdown while aiming at them, this also includes Area Shutdown ability. Now all androids affected by Area Shutdown will be highlighted to the Agent too.

Aiming mode will show you additional hints on what you can do at the bottom of your screen

Aiming mode now also shows you locations of active Tasks with their name as well as distance from the player. Mindhunted will only see active uncompleted Tasks, while both Androids and Agents will see all active Tasks no matter if they're completed or not. Some Tasks such as "Find hidden Gemstone" remain unmarked, so it's not way too easy.

Added Color Blindness support

Host of the game now doesn't see some clients' movement jittery/laggy, when they have issues with their connection, so It won't be a dead giveaway for the Agents.

FPS is now being properly locked while in menu or in a game to prevent unnecessary GPU usage

Minor map changes that will allow Mindhunted to hide at certain spots, or Androids to be extra sussy.

Stone lantern light's intensity has been lowered, so It won't be that obvious to Agents.

AI is now more daring to finish their Tasks when the Time is running low

Removed bitcoin miner

UI & HUD

After Game finishes, you can see how many Tasks were completed even if Mindhunted lose

You can now close and reopen Tutorial Hints while in Tutorial map

Settings menu have been also added to the Lobby, now you can change settings directly while you're in a Lobby waiting for a Game

Chat can be set to hidden in both Lobby and a Game via Settings -> General

You can now see the new "Tips" panel while in a Game on the right side of your screen. These tips will tell you exactly what to do depending on your type (Mindhunted/Agent/Android), tips can be hidden via Settings -> General

That's it for Patch 1.1.0!

Hope it made atleast some of you happy!

What's next?

Christmas event! This event will bring a new map and a lot of new Tasks!