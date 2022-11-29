Version 1.001 Patch Notes

Patch Notes v1.001
Fixed: Challenge related bug.
Fixed: BF current hp not updating after rebuild.
Fixed: A visual bug about BF.
Fixed: Some typos.
Fixed: Adventure training exp per second notation.
Fixed: A bug about equipment stone while importing save.
Fixed: Total worker achievements not updating properly.
Fixed: Factory panels not resizing correctly sometimes.
Fixed: Factory parts auto buy text not resizing.
Changed: Dungeon potions max time limit set to 10 days.
Changed: Rebuild confirmation panel position and it only be visible in laboratory.
