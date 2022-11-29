Version 1.001 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10041733 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 19:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes v1.001

Fixed: Challenge related bug.

Fixed: BF current hp not updating after rebuild.

Fixed: A visual bug about BF.

Fixed: Some typos.

Fixed: Adventure training exp per second notation.

Fixed: A bug about equipment stone while importing save.

Fixed: Total worker achievements not updating properly.

Fixed: Factory panels not resizing correctly sometimes.

Fixed: Factory parts auto buy text not resizing.

Changed: Dungeon potions max time limit set to 10 days.

Changed: Rebuild confirmation panel position and it only be visible in laboratory.