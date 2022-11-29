NEW SUPER PATCH

News:

We added a new functionality: character transfer.

It can only be done if both users are members of Patreon and if the owner of the character has a total of 2,000 points, which will be discounted.

Every time there is an error trying to log in with a character, the server will automatically try to reconnect to avoid having to go back to the previous menu.

New NPC added: "Messi", which allows you to acquire the substitute shirt of the Argentina team. Additionally, the merchant in the Patreon store, located in the harassed Banderbill inn, will allow you to get an alternative version of said jersey, which includes its own matching ball.

Conection error:

Any spell that is displayed in red will no longer be learnable.

Adjusted restrictions on Summon Pet spells: Bear; tiger; shark and direwolf so that now each race can only learn and use those spells that allow them to summon creatures that they are capable of taming.

You can leave, invite, and kick members of a group without having to log out and rejoin.

Changed the motif and colors of the various fireworks.

Visual changes:

Most of the armor of the different classes and hierarchies of the royal army was replaced and redesigned.

We will make similar adjustments to the Dark Legion armor in a future update.

The garbage can that is located at the bottom left of the inventory is visible again.

The text “Empowered”, which indicates the remaining time of haste or force effects, is now located on the right of the screen. In addition, it will be shown in yellow when 15 seconds remain and in red when only the last 10 seconds remain.

Adjusted the position of different graphics such as: the tiger helmet; the wolf helmet; the elite hood, as well as that of some bodies, among others.