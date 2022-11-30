DO NOT OPEN now available for download!

It's not going to be easy, be warned

.

Do Not Open is a terrifying experience designed to push your nerves and your problem-solving skills to the limit. Plus, you'll have to try to survive the torment that will haunt you if you give yourself away by taking too long or getting puzzles wrong.

ONLY FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR STRONG EMOTIONS

A survival horror, with scape room mechanics and in a terrifying and oppressive environment, Michael J. Goreng, a famous American zoologist and epidemiologist, is trapped in a deformed version of his own house. He doesn't understand why, but he knows he must escape the place by any means necessary because he senses something evil lurking behind every step he takes.

How can that be?

Julia and Anne, his wife and daughter, are in great danger and getting out of there is key. But the house has not made this task easy for him and he will have to do his best to achieve it.

In addition to all of this, Do Not Open is designed to be fully replayable and no game will be identical to the previous one. The Goreng house doesn't want you to leave. Each new game involves a different layout and variety of rooms. With each death, the locations of key items and solutions to puzzles change randomly. Everything is similar to what you already know but nothing is the same.

RESOLVE, HIDE OR DIE!