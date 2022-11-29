Update 32: Season of Giving

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re making the world merry this holiday season with a new update designed to inspire staying cozy as you strive to survive! Take a peek below for all that’s in store!



Seasonal Special - Returning Holiday Sweaters & Hats!

If you haven’t already earned them, log in and play State of Decay 2 between November 29th and January 31st and you’ll unlock five holiday hats and five ugly sweaters in your closet. Check the list below for which new hats and sweaters you can look forward to rocking this year.



The Candy Stripe Pom-Pom & the Candy Cane Ugly Sweater

& the The Decay Pom-Pom & the Decay the Halls Ugly Sweater

& the The Nightmare Pom-Pom & the Holiday Nightmare Ugly Sweater

& the The Snowflake Pom-Pom & the Blue Snowflake Ugly Sweater

& the The Light Pom-Pom & the Reindeer Lights Ugly Sweater





Limited Edition - New Outfit Variants!

We also added a few more outfit variants! They’re the outfits and hats you know and love with a new texture twist. Check them out in your closet now!

Five new Winter Beanie variants (Cocoa, Evergreen, Fire, Ice, Snow)

variants (Cocoa, Evergreen, Fire, Ice, Snow) Four new Boonie Hat variants (Bugout, Autumn, Urban, Woodland)

variants (Bugout, Autumn, Urban, Woodland) A new Kraken Hoodie variant (White)

variant (White) A new Shark Hoodie variant (Great White)





Frosty Bounties In Stock!

Starting December 1st, the Stay Frosty pack slides back into the bounty broker’s selection while the Critical Response takes its leave until next year. Be sure to complete your Trifecta Pack bounties before they leave the bounty broker’s store in the new year!

