Draconia update for 29 November 2022

Patch 0.2.25

Build 10041057 · Last edited by Wendy

Added: ItemID redirector system
Added: Options (ui / chat options) to disable chat notifications
Added: Chat log system, all chat channels now logged on dedicated serves (except private/clan messages)
Added: New customizable chat tab system
Added: Clan chat
Added: Chaos destruction, constructions now able to use geometry collection to spawn destroyed construction when removed from world
Added: New cave model + new cave post processing effect (experimental)
Updated: Altuis (First island)
Updated: Refactored gameplay ability animation system to support multiple animations using different movement states and/or velocity threshold
Fixed: Construction placement vfx repeatedly playing
Fixed: Issue when changing clan MOTD it was actually changing Clan description
Changed: "Amendelwyr's Guiding Light" to "Guiding Light" (new itemid: guidinglight)
Removed: Chat notification option and global chat filter option from ui settings (with the new chat customization system we dont need that in options)

