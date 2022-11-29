Added: ItemID redirector system
Added: Options (ui / chat options) to disable chat notifications
Added: Chat log system, all chat channels now logged on dedicated serves (except private/clan messages)
Added: New customizable chat tab system
Added: Clan chat
Added: Chaos destruction, constructions now able to use geometry collection to spawn destroyed construction when removed from world
Added: New cave model + new cave post processing effect (experimental)
Updated: Altuis (First island)
Updated: Refactored gameplay ability animation system to support multiple animations using different movement states and/or velocity threshold
Fixed: Construction placement vfx repeatedly playing
Fixed: Issue when changing clan MOTD it was actually changing Clan description
Changed: "Amendelwyr's Guiding Light" to "Guiding Light" (new itemid: guidinglight)
Removed: Chat notification option and global chat filter option from ui settings (with the new chat customization system we dont need that in options)
Draconia update for 29 November 2022
Patch 0.2.25
