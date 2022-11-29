Patch 0.2.25

Added: ItemID redirector system

Added: Options (ui / chat options) to disable chat notifications

Added: Chat log system, all chat channels now logged on dedicated serves (except private/clan messages)

Added: New customizable chat tab system

Added: Clan chat

Added: Chaos destruction, constructions now able to use geometry collection to spawn destroyed construction when removed from world

Added: New cave model + new cave post processing effect (experimental)

Updated: Altuis (First island)

Updated: Refactored gameplay ability animation system to support multiple animations using different movement states and/or velocity threshold

Fixed: Construction placement vfx repeatedly playing

Fixed: Issue when changing clan MOTD it was actually changing Clan description

Changed: "Amendelwyr's Guiding Light" to "Guiding Light" (new itemid: guidinglight)

Removed: Chat notification option and global chat filter option from ui settings (with the new chat customization system we dont need that in options)