Ark Defender update for 29 November 2022

Project Icarus Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Project Icarus update is a small update focused on bug fixes and some UI revisions. And rounding out the collection of flotilla upgrades.

-Fixed UI Typos
-Revised the start menu layout
-Nerfed Carrier capacity (9 Gunships is too many, sorry)
-Ark of the Faithful revisions
-Fixed various trigger and conditional checks in encounters
-Added new upgrades for Hydroponics, Nursery, and Carrier
-Adjusted the order of effects for Crease Drive (works the same but ensures that sectors do not end while it is active)
-Fixed bug in save code for various Hellspawn ships

