The Project Icarus update is a small update focused on bug fixes and some UI revisions. And rounding out the collection of flotilla upgrades.

-Fixed UI Typos

-Revised the start menu layout

-Nerfed Carrier capacity (9 Gunships is too many, sorry)

-Ark of the Faithful revisions

-Fixed various trigger and conditional checks in encounters

-Added new upgrades for Hydroponics, Nursery, and Carrier

-Adjusted the order of effects for Crease Drive (works the same but ensures that sectors do not end while it is active)

-Fixed bug in save code for various Hellspawn ships