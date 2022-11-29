Update 0.1.26

Hi again!

Just some more saving bugs fixed - thanks to Tonyy from the Discord, We wouldn't have found it without you!

Changelog

Halloween is over

Removed all pumpkins & bats. It was way too spooky for us, and we didn't want to live in fear.

Another Save/Load Fix

sigh yes, it was still broken. It's really really really not broken now. Just works. I swear.

Autorepair for Save Files

If you experienced some saving issues in earlier updates - don't worry, the data should be still there. The game will automatically fix your save files for you, so the old save files stay compatible.

More Graphics APIs supported

The game should now run on more machines, there is support for both Direct3D 11 and Vulcan now.

Content updates are coming soooooon...