ABRISS update for 29 November 2022

Update 0.1.26

Update 0.1.26

Build 10040895

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again!

Just some more saving bugs fixed - thanks to Tonyy from the Discord, We wouldn't have found it without you!

Changelog

  • Halloween is over

Removed all pumpkins & bats. It was way too spooky for us, and we didn't want to live in fear.

  • Another Save/Load Fix

sigh yes, it was still broken. It's really really really not broken now. Just works. I swear.

  • Autorepair for Save Files

If you experienced some saving issues in earlier updates - don't worry, the data should be still there. The game will automatically fix your save files for you, so the old save files stay compatible.

  • More Graphics APIs supported

The game should now run on more machines, there is support for both Direct3D 11 and Vulcan now.

Content updates are coming soooooon...

  • Johannes

