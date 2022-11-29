Update 0.1.26

Hi again!
Just some more saving bugs fixed - thanks to Tonyy from the Discord, We wouldn't have found it without you!
Changelog
-
Halloween is over
Removed all pumpkins & bats. It was way too spooky for us, and we didn't want to live in fear.
-
Another Save/Load Fix
sigh yes, it was still broken. It's really really really not broken now. Just works. I swear.
-
Autorepair for Save Files
If you experienced some saving issues in earlier updates - don't worry, the data should be still there. The game will automatically fix your save files for you, so the old save files stay compatible.
-
More Graphics APIs supported
The game should now run on more machines, there is support for both Direct3D 11 and Vulcan now.
Content updates are coming soooooon...
- Johannes
