DEADSIM ARCADE Update // OUT NOW!

// DEADSIM ARCADE Map Pack

We’ve added 15 more maps! With the varying difficulty throughout, the DEADSIM Map Pack introduces new ways to shave off those crucial seconds when you need them most with the new INFINITE Power Up.

Become the beast you were meant to be with the new INIFINITE Power Up. This new Power Up grants 100% hip fire accuracy, unlimited ammo and improved vision, allowing you to decimate more bots and their friends with ease.

// BRAMCO MODKIT

What would an Arcade be without the right equipment? We’ve added the BRAMCO MODKIT to give you your nostalgia fix, featuring a new Rifle, SMG, Sniper, Pistol & Melee all for FREE, for you to unlock.

// Bounce Pad & Hot Drop Training

For new and returning players, head over to the Phan Tech Training Facility and learn how best to utilise bouncing and hot drops to your advantage.

// Quality of Life and Bug Fixes

Changed required star times on all maps across the board for increased accessibility for new players, allowing for an overall better experience when unlocking content in game.

Fixed classified sniper sprint bug

Improved low FPS on training facility

Fixed sensitivity slider in training facility lag issue

Thank you for the continued support and see you on the leaderboards!

The KILLRUN Team