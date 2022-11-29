Big Update 0.7.2

Update 0.7.2
Due to a large number of design errors and inexperience, the update was greatly delayed along the way.
But now the Rogue is really dangerous at any distance, choose any upgrade that suits the style, melee or ranged control.
And the warlock really sows death and destruction. Naturally, until it rushes into close combat (although one improvement provides for it, and turns it into a real death machine).
Completely new game Interface, more stylish and more easy to use
and more
Fixed tutorial map collision
Fixed too fast quest description disappearing
Fixed the missing interaction text at the altar of the gods
Fixed runes – now they do not block the player
Fixed crystal generation in destruction mission
Fixed the ability to start a new game using the save of the previous one
Fixed button sounds that were too loud in the menu
The leveling system has been slightly reworked — now player level up immediately and give skill points that can be spent when leaving the level
Now the dash skill does not require pressing the direction button and will be performed in the direction the character is facing
Monsters AI improvements
Balance fixes
Now I'm working on a new character - a knight.
I also plan to improve locations and upgrade monsters.
