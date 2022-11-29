Big Update 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10040699 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 17:46:11 UTC by Wendy

But now the Rogue is really dangerous at any distance, choose any upgrade that suits the style, melee or ranged control.





And the warlock really sows death and destruction. Naturally, until it rushes into close combat (although one improvement provides for it, and turns it into a real death machine).





Completely new game Interface, more stylish and more easy to use

and more

Fixed tutorial map collision

Fixed too fast quest description disappearing

Fixed the missing interaction text at the altar of the gods

Fixed runes – now they do not block the player

Fixed crystal generation in destruction mission

Fixed the ability to start a new game using the save of the previous one

Fixed button sounds that were too loud in the menu

The leveling system has been slightly reworked — now player level up immediately and give skill points that can be spent when leaving the level

Now the dash skill does not require pressing the direction button and will be performed in the direction the character is facing

Monsters AI improvements

Balance fixes

Now I'm working on a new character - a knight.

I also plan to improve locations and upgrade monsters.