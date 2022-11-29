Story Mode Chapter 2 is out!

The Path Of Destruction (Story Mode) continues in this new update across 6 different maps.
Fight demons in another dimension and escape from prison, pure chaos awaits you in this next chapter of the story.
-Brand new tutorial to introduce all the main mechanics of Frenzy VR.
-Voice lines added to direct the player and help expand the story.
-New maps, weapons, bosses and more.
-Upgrades to gun handling including recoil and new camos. Check out the shooting range in the extra modes.
-Blood decals fixed.
-Many other bug fixes.
As always, feel free to jump into the Discord to let me know your feedback!
Discord.gg/Innoverse
Changed files in this update