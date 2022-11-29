 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frenzy VR update for 29 November 2022

Story Mode Chapter 2 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 10040694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Path Of Destruction (Story Mode) continues in this new update across 6 different maps.

Fight demons in another dimension and escape from prison, pure chaos awaits you in this next chapter of the story.

-Brand new tutorial to introduce all the main mechanics of Frenzy VR.
-Voice lines added to direct the player and help expand the story.
-New maps, weapons, bosses and more.
-Upgrades to gun handling including recoil and new camos. Check out the shooting range in the extra modes.
-Blood decals fixed.
-Many other bug fixes.

As always, feel free to jump into the Discord to let me know your feedback!
Discord.gg/Innoverse

Changed files in this update

Depot 1750111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link