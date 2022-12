We are happy to announce that Sakura Gym Girls: Prologue is now released. If you would like to have a look at a small intro to the world of Sakura Gym Girls, you can do so right now. It's a free prologue to what's coming in the future.

Download it right here and wishlist Sakura Gym Girls right now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2018930

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2017640

For more upcoming news, follow our developer page:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/WingedCloud