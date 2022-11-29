0.9.3.1 - Beta Branch Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.4 version of the game will be adding new offices for player to have their company in and in general improve the building system

This update adds option for changing colors and materials of your walls and floors. Also new main menu is added with changes behind the scenes in preparation for new locations to be added into the game



New Main Menu



Material Selection Menu

Changes

Option to change floor and wall materials

Fixes