0.9.3.1 - Beta Branch Update

0.9.4 version of the game will be adding new offices for player to have their company in and in general improve the building system
This update adds option for changing colors and materials of your walls and floors. Also new main menu is added with changes behind the scenes in preparation for new locations to be added into the game
New Main Menu
Material Selection Menu
Changes
- New Main Menu
- Option to change floor and wall materials
Fixes
- Small bookshelf was not displaying price
- Coffee breaks used to happen underground. No more mole people
Changed depots in beta branch