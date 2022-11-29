 Skip to content

Comic Book Company Manager update for 29 November 2022

0.9.3.1 - Beta Branch Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.9.4 version of the game will be adding new offices for player to have their company in and in general improve the building system

This update adds option for changing colors and materials of your walls and floors. Also new main menu is added with changes behind the scenes in preparation for new locations to be added into the game


New Main Menu


Material Selection Menu

Changes

  • New Main Menu
  • Option to change floor and wall materials

Fixes

  • Small bookshelf was not displaying price
  • Coffee breaks used to happen underground. No more mole people

