Dev Update #16 “Rise to the challenge”

Hello Owners!

Here is our penultimate update before the end of the year! As we are almost complete features-wise, it is time to focus on content. In the past couple of months, we worked on the whole campaign and started to build up new levels. Coming with it, we added challenge modes to spice things up. We also returned to some previous features that weren’t up to it.

Challenge modes

Each level will come with two “challenge modes” that will be unlocked once the level is finished.

“Speed mode”: reach your goal as quickly as possible

“Growth mode”: keep going as long as possible until you reach the end conditions

Unions & negociations

Our most (beautiful) bird employees are now represented by a Union. Keep them happy or they will go on strike and you might lose big. We’re a French studio, so we had to add strikes to our game…

Union satisfaction & strikes: all employees' satisfaction will impact the Union's satisfaction

Negotiation: before things go out of hand and you end up with a strike, you can negotiate with the Union.

How to make sure your employees are happy? Well, we all love beautiful office decorations, heavy paychecks, and a lot of breaks… Well, just make sure your business is still profitable.

Pit bosses

Pit bosses made their grand comeback with the last update, but they were still missing some content. We added new orders and some dialogues for the small talk.

By engaging in small talk with them, you can increase their trust. You can give orders to the pit boss which will trigger a unique behavior. Pit Bosses can be upgraded via their skill tree.

BugFix:

Fixed a soft lock when entering the challenge and quitting during the loading screen

Fixed various nullRef

Fixed Generators’ names that were sometimes called Transformer

Clients don’t play on broken machines anymore

Custodians fully repair broken objects

Fixed the old-fashioned tooltip description

Pit bosses are not recruitable from the bar panel anymore

Fixed various issues with the research panel

Fixed employees' behavior when attractions are moved

Clients now get fun from playing the arcade

The Union panel doesn’t reappear immediately after a negotiation anymore

Balancing the Strike event which happened too often

Fixed issues with the Clerks

Fixed issues with the time speed

Added various missing translations

Fixed various issues with the undercover agent hiring process

Performance improvements

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress toward the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for feedback!

Don’t forget you can join our Discord to chat with the dev team!

The Homo Ludens team.