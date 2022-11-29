Kainga Patch 0.9.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10040085 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 16:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Fixed quite a few minor issues that players have helped find!

If you find new problems, especially in languages other than English, please let me know on Discord!

Until next time,

-Kainga Dev

Changes:

Added Thinker tracks to the Skyloft

Priests will no longer convert allies

Made the hammering location much more generous

You no longer have to chop trees overlapping structures from ledges below

Demands will no longer block ramps

Farms can now be placed over structure entrances

Improved Firebirds pathing and combat

Firebirds can now be destroyed by cloud popper balloons

Serrano no longer needs a source of food

Added some optimizations

Hopping out of balloons is safer

Increased the size of Chinese font further

Unit boxes will wrap when you have many types of units

Fixes: