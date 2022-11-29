Kainga Patch 0.9.04

Fixed quite a few minor issues that players have helped find!
If you find new problems, especially in languages other than English, please let me know on Discord!
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev
Changes:
- Added Thinker tracks to the Skyloft
- Priests will no longer convert allies
- Made the hammering location much more generous
- You no longer have to chop trees overlapping structures from ledges below
- Demands will no longer block ramps
- Farms can now be placed over structure entrances
- Improved Firebirds pathing and combat
- Firebirds can now be destroyed by cloud popper balloons
- Serrano no longer needs a source of food
- Added some optimizations
- Hopping out of balloons is safer
- Increased the size of Chinese font further
- Unit boxes will wrap when you have many types of units
Fixes:
- Wandering trader is no longer spectral
- Fixed an issue with Crustaceans on Greenleaf
- Units will no longer go unresponsive when getting conflicting orders
- Fixed the placement of the Flotsam Arena
- Fixed a bug where units would ignore your commands
- Fixed the Hermitage tech
- Fixed some issues with the encyclopedia
- Beasts will update correctly in the encyclopedia
- Fixed an issue with Kala and Jeera’s simultaneous quests
- Fixed a lot of minor UI issues
- Updated the Skyloft collision
- Fixed more Encyclopedia issues
