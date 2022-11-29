 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kainga update for 29 November 2022

Kainga Patch 0.9.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10040085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed quite a few minor issues that players have helped find!

If you find new problems, especially in languages other than English, please let me know on Discord!
Until next time,
-Kainga Dev

Changes:

  • Added Thinker tracks to the Skyloft
  • Priests will no longer convert allies
  • Made the hammering location much more generous
  • You no longer have to chop trees overlapping structures from ledges below
  • Demands will no longer block ramps
  • Farms can now be placed over structure entrances
  • Improved Firebirds pathing and combat
  • Firebirds can now be destroyed by cloud popper balloons
  • Serrano no longer needs a source of food
  • Added some optimizations
  • Hopping out of balloons is safer
  • Increased the size of Chinese font further
  • Unit boxes will wrap when you have many types of units

Fixes:

  • Wandering trader is no longer spectral
  • Fixed an issue with Crustaceans on Greenleaf
  • Units will no longer go unresponsive when getting conflicting orders
  • Fixed the placement of the Flotsam Arena
  • Fixed a bug where units would ignore your commands
  • Fixed the Hermitage tech
  • Fixed some issues with the encyclopedia
  • Beasts will update correctly in the encyclopedia
  • Fixed an issue with Kala and Jeera’s simultaneous quests
  • Fixed a lot of minor UI issues
  • Updated the Skyloft collision
  • Fixed more Encyclopedia issues

Changed files in this update

Kainga Content Depot 1269711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link