Krampus Kills leaves Early Access!

Share · View all patches · Build 10039877 · Last edited 2 December 2022 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Summary

It has been a long year of development, and I want to give a special thank you to the community and those active on discord for your input and thoughts.

Krampus Kills is now officially released, not only on Steam but on the Xbox Series X/S as well.

What we have built over the past year:

Content added in Early Access includes CastleKrampus and Hell level.

New weapons such as the Incinerator flame thrower.

New enemies such as the Giant Skeleton, Gatekeeper, and exploding Elves.

A secret ending with a secret final boss.

New game modes

Hide and Seek.

A mode where players can run around the forest unarmed and have to hide from Krampus in a game of cat and mouse.

Survival Mode.

A horde mode where players have to survive as long as they can in Hell.

Nightmare Mode.

A special difficulty is unlocked after beating the game. Nightmare mode was designed to be one of the hardest difficulties in all of gaming.

Thank you all, this was a fun one to work on.

Future updates will surely come.

-DangerousBob