UNSTABLE 41.78.13 Released

Added AllowCoop server option to allow or disallow splitscreen clients.

Added MaxTextureSize (default 256) and MaxVehicleTextureSize (default 512) options to the Display options menu. Each of these can be 256, 512, 1024 or 2048.

Fixed the propane required for the metal wall upgrade system so that you are capable of making a Mk II metal wall without having to upgrade first.

Fixed sleeping pills not being taken in account with the panic sleep exploit fix.

Fixed some vehicle textures (such as for wheels) being limited to 256x256 instead of 512x512.

Fixed reading ServerList.txt and ServerListSteam.txt with the default system encoding instead of UTF-8.

Fixed being unable to slice or smash a rotten watermelon.

Fixed an error in the farming menu that limited squares watered after the first to 50 water units maximum instead of 100.

Fixed /additem command exception when run from the server console.

Fixed redundant console output from ISInventoryPaneContextMenu.lua.