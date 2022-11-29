UNSTABLE 41.78.13 Released

-
Added AllowCoop server option to allow or disallow splitscreen clients.
-
Added MaxTextureSize (default 256) and MaxVehicleTextureSize (default 512) options to the Display options menu. Each of these can be 256, 512, 1024 or 2048.
-
Fixed the propane required for the metal wall upgrade system so that you are capable of making a Mk II metal wall without having to upgrade first.
-
Fixed sleeping pills not being taken in account with the panic sleep exploit fix.
-
Fixed some vehicle textures (such as for wheels) being limited to 256x256 instead of 512x512.
-
Fixed reading ServerList.txt and ServerListSteam.txt with the default system encoding instead of UTF-8.
-
Fixed being unable to slice or smash a rotten watermelon.
-
Fixed an error in the farming menu that limited squares watered after the first to 50 water units maximum instead of 100.
-
Fixed /additem command exception when run from the server console.
-
Fixed redundant console output from ISInventoryPaneContextMenu.lua.
-
Fixed distant remote players not being displayed on the in-game map.
Changed depots in si branch