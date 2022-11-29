Realpolitiks II update v1.09 is out now

Greetings,

Brand new patch for Reapolitiks II has just arrived, fixing many bugs and issues.

Changelog:

The frequency of the outbreak of a rebellion has been changed - it shouldn't happen that often now

UN eagerly adopts resolutions on an unrecognized player's country

Changed the liberation mechanic - now it can recreate already nonexisting historic countries - If the country ceased to exist and the provinces in its historic territory were liberated, the devastated country would return to the world map

Improvements and fixes in effects' values visualization

Fixed missing music after loading saved game

Fixed a bug where a saved game become corrupted and couldn't be loaded due to being stuck in the loading screen

Fixed the issue where sometimes after loading the game some armies were bugged and unclickable or unable to be moved

Fixed the issue where sometimes after loading the game some war theatres were bugged and unclickable or unable to resolve

Fixed some rare issues with changing province's owner¨

Localization fixes

Fixed an issue where incorrectly assigned armies caused the game to freeze

Fixed the problem where after breaking a bloc, the notification displayed the wrong flag of the country we are fighting

One more thing to add - a fan-made Japanese localization can now be downloaded from this link. It has not been officially made by the developer, but it has been tested by the players and should be perfectly usable.

Thank you for playing Realpolitiks II, have a good one!