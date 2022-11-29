Dev branch update 1.20

Update 1.20 is now live on Development branch on Steam, bringing colorblind options, two new animals, new tasks, new multiplayer features, improvements and fixes, and more to Way of the Hunter.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.20 patch notes:

Added: Colorblind options

Added: New animals - Golden jackal (Transylvania) and Snowshoe hare (Nez Perce Valley)

Added: 5 New tasks in campsites (2 for Brown bear, 3 for Golden jackal and Snowshoe hare)

(MP) Added: Character selection screen

(MP) Added: Sleeping - server can now change time

Added: Roaming lone deer in both maps

Added: Save corruption dialog on PC and backup save corruption fix

Tweaked: Ambient sounds mix

Tweaked: Firearm sway in hunting stand reduced. Standing with the perk is now equal to crouching with the perk

Tweaked: Storage UI

Tweaked: Improved waterfowl lifecycle

Tweaked: Vehicle screen is closed after selecting a vehicle

Tweaked: Wind affecting shotgun pellets

Tweaked: Reduced the effect of maximum hunting pressure

Balanced: Taste the world mission requirements changed from 4 star+ badger, to 3 star+ badger. Required meat amount increased to 20kg.

Fixed: Animals dying in T-pose

Fixed: Localization issues (Misspelling in mission descriptions (Czech and Slovak language), misspelling in dialog window for Polish language, variables displayed in Encyclopedia for Czech, Japanese and Chinese languages)

Fixed: Swapped Red Deer caller calls

Fixed: Eurasian badger and Roe deer missing from the filter section in Hunting map

Fixed: Player’s falling under the terrain near Yi’s cabin

Fixed: Animals shot down in water while running kept splashing the water

Fixed: Rounding up imperial unit format when zeroing firearms

Fixed: Visual environmental issues

Fixed: Dust particles in high altitude

Fixed: Body in prone position in Photo mode

Fixed: Animation transitions when changing stances

Fixed: Sibyl Eyes perk description

(MP) Fixed: Animal animation desync

(MP) Fixed: Animals constantly looking at Client while running away

(MP) Fixed: Gamer tag sometimes not displayed in hunting map

(MP) Fixed: Player start location in Transylvania (Characters should no longer spawn in each other in Transylvania)

(MP) Fixed: Infinite jumping loop

Known issues:

Initial sound volume is low. Sound volume auto-corrects after first opening and closing any menu

(MP) Female player character uses male sound effect for Hold breath

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!