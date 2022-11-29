 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EvoluShip update for 29 November 2022

Evoluship (0.1.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 10039511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First we want to thank everyone who has given suggestions for improvements to the game. We focused on turning your feedback into concrete things in the game in this update!

News:

  • Automated Language Selection;
  • Pause menu;
  • Volume adjustment option;
  • Shake adjustment option;
  • Language switch option;
  • Full screen option;
  • Control menu by keyboard;
  • Change in the E.V.O. system;
  • Visual damage feedback.

Adjustments:

  • Number in upgrades;
  • Price adjustments;
  • Dialog tweaks.

Corrections:

  • Fixed crash on Missile Cannon and Plasma Missile weapons;
  • Fullscreen pointer issue fixed;
  • Speed ​​upgrade fix.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1937181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link