Evoluship (0.1.1)

First we want to thank everyone who has given suggestions for improvements to the game. We focused on turning your feedback into concrete things in the game in this update!

News:

Automated Language Selection;

Pause menu;

Volume adjustment option;

Shake adjustment option;

Language switch option;

Full screen option;

Control menu by keyboard;

Change in the E.V.O. system;

Visual damage feedback.

Adjustments:

Number in upgrades;

Price adjustments;

Dialog tweaks.

Corrections: