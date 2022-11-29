Release 0.6.12 Preview Changelog

Hello everyone,
this should be the last preview release before the official launch of the December update! We hope that this small update will make your life eaiser when managing contracts.
What changed:
- Added view of contracts required materials in the story mode, so that you know what you are accepting.
- Added contracts required resources in the contract panel listing to avoid needing to look into the details.
- Added quick controlls on accepted contracts to avoid entering every time in the contract detail panel.
- Updated the story mode complexity by balancing the earth quest costs based on the progression.
- Fixed worker getting stuck by increasing walkable area space.
- Fixed being able to confirm an utility order without adding a quantity.
- Fixed totem decoration not saved in memory for performance optimization.
- Fixed robopedia Praisie plant missing the title.
- Fixed door sometimes seems unlocked when are actually locked.
- Fixed minus symbol in story mode quest in the wrong position.
Changed depots in preview branch