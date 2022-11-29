Mirage 036 - New functionality - BVH Player

Hello dear Steam users,

Originally BVH player was planned to be released after Mirage 0.4 but since 04-beta-1 is ready on 98% "only" as of today I have decided to release Mirage 036 (BVH Player) to keep you occupied for a while.

BVH player allows play back of animations created for Genesis 3 Female skeleton.

One example animation is included in game's folder at \Steam\steamapps\common\MirageByMorganaVR\Mirage_Data\StreamingAssets\BVH Animations and can be played within a game by opening Animation tab and clicking on "test92_Take_001.bvh" filename.

In a few days I will upload a video tutorial how to create such animations yourself.

The easiest process for me is this:

Use Daz2Maya bridge in Daz Studio on any G3F character (Base or Custom - does not matter, skeletons are the same). In Maya 2019 use "Send to MotionBuilder" feature In MotionBuilder 2019 characterize Genesis 3 Female character Create animation from scratch or retarget animation from motion capture or other sources Export animation as BVH Copy BVH file to Mirage

There is a "Sync" checkbox on Animation tab. Its functionality is not implemented 100% and for now you can think of it as global time reset to frame zero. "Sync" is used to correctly play back multiple BVH animations on different characters (created as ONE animation in MotionBuilder). Imagine you have a motion capture session with three people interacting with each other and you need to use Sync after you selected BVH animations per each character.

This "BVH Player" feature is in alpha state of development - it does not play back bones rotations 100% accurate if you compare source BVH animation and Mirage playback but it's still lots of fun to import your own animations in Mirage, so enjoy it while remaining work is done on Mirage 0.4 (Importer).

Cheers, M