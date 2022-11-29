It's time to fish??? 🐟 Explore Midden in this new update for Sable.

Gliders!
Dismount and take a moment, feel the sand crunch beneath your feet and look out into the horizon. You find yourself in Sansee, just outside of Ewer canyon, searching for a fabled angler known as Yoshi. You hope to learn from them in hopes of earning the Angler Mask.
With a new Vivarium to show off your fish and butterfly collection, what are you waiting for? Get catching those 🐟🦋!
We're proud and excited to announce that this update has added Japanese localisation along with a few more bug and UI fixes. Continue reading for more info.
Features
- New mini-game - Fishing: Sable can now catch fish in the sands of Midden by using a fishing rod
- New location - Angler Hut: An Angler has arrived in Sansee just outside of the Ewer canyon, where Sable’s journey first started
- New location - Vivarium: In The Wash you will now find the Vivarium and a Researcher who needs help completing their collection of fish and butterflies
- New mask - Angler Mask: If you help the Angler with their tasks, Sable can earn a new mask to wear
- Three new achievements: Quite the Catch, The Angler Mask and Vivacious Vivarium
- New bike parts, dyes & clothing
- Controller rumble
- Japanese localization
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that stopped camera movement during cutscenes
- Fixed an issue that would cause water ripple effects to follow Sable outside of water
- Fixed an issue that would cause audio artifacts when triggering multiple sounds simultaneously
- Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when changing resolutions on Steam Deck
- Adjusted the “Honorary Chum” achievement description to closer match the actual requirement
- Fixed some missing textures and floating objects
- Several UI bug fixes
/Raw Fury & Shedworks
p.s 🎁 Catch Sable discounted in the Steam Autumn Sale! 🎁
