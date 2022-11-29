 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sable update for 29 November 2022

It's time to fish??? 🐟 Explore Midden in this new update for Sable.

Share · View all patches · Build 10039483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Gliders!

Dismount and take a moment, feel the sand crunch beneath your feet and look out into the horizon. You find yourself in Sansee, just outside of Ewer canyon, searching for a fabled angler known as Yoshi. You hope to learn from them in hopes of earning the Angler Mask.

With a new Vivarium to show off your fish and butterfly collection, what are you waiting for? Get catching those 🐟🦋!

We're proud and excited to announce that this update has added Japanese localisation along with a few more bug and UI fixes. Continue reading for more info.

Features
  • New mini-game - Fishing: Sable can now catch fish in the sands of Midden by using a fishing rod
  • New location - Angler Hut: An Angler has arrived in Sansee just outside of the Ewer canyon, where Sable’s journey first started
  • New location - Vivarium: In The Wash you will now find the Vivarium and a Researcher who needs help completing their collection of fish and butterflies
  • New mask - Angler Mask: If you help the Angler with their tasks, Sable can earn a new mask to wear
  • Three new achievements: Quite the Catch, The Angler Mask and Vivacious Vivarium
  • New bike parts, dyes & clothing
  • Controller rumble
  • Japanese localization
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue that stopped camera movement during cutscenes
  • Fixed an issue that would cause water ripple effects to follow Sable outside of water
  • Fixed an issue that would cause audio artifacts when triggering multiple sounds simultaneously
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when changing resolutions on Steam Deck
  • Adjusted the “Honorary Chum” achievement description to closer match the actual requirement
  • Fixed some missing textures and floating objects
  • Several UI bug fixes

/Raw Fury & Shedworks

p.s 🎁 Catch Sable discounted in the Steam Autumn Sale! 🎁

Changed depots in fs-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 10039483
Sable Content Depot 757311
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link