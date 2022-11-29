It's time to fish??? 🐟 Explore Midden in this new update for Sable.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dismount and take a moment, feel the sand crunch beneath your feet and look out into the horizon. You find yourself in Sansee, just outside of Ewer canyon, searching for a fabled angler known as Yoshi. You hope to learn from them in hopes of earning the Angler Mask.

With a new Vivarium to show off your fish and butterfly collection, what are you waiting for? Get catching those 🐟🦋!

We're proud and excited to announce that this update has added Japanese localisation along with a few more bug and UI fixes. Continue reading for more info.

Features

New mini-game - Fishing: Sable can now catch fish in the sands of Midden by using a fishing rod

New location - Angler Hut: An Angler has arrived in Sansee just outside of the Ewer canyon, where Sable's journey first started

New location - Vivarium: In The Wash you will now find the Vivarium and a Researcher who needs help completing their collection of fish and butterflies

New mask - Angler Mask: If you help the Angler with their tasks, Sable can earn a new mask to wear

Three new achievements: Quite the Catch, The Angler Mask and Vivacious Vivarium

Quite the Catch, The Angler Mask and Vivacious Vivarium New bike parts, dyes & clothing

Controller rumble

Japanese localization

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that stopped camera movement during cutscenes

Fixed an issue that would cause water ripple effects to follow Sable outside of water

Fixed an issue that would cause audio artifacts when triggering multiple sounds simultaneously

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when changing resolutions on Steam Deck

Adjusted the “Honorary Chum” achievement description to closer match the actual requirement

Fixed some missing textures and floating objects

Several UI bug fixes

p.s 🎁 Catch Sable discounted in the Steam Autumn Sale! 🎁