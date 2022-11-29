New Moons Coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn

You may have noticed that you can select a moon when you start a new game. So far there's only been one moon available to choose, but with the Dunes and Moons update, three new moons will be gracing the skies of Stranded: Alien Dawn: Jason, Nyx, and Chaos, each with a distinct impact on gameplay. If you're looking for an added challenge, you might want to try changing up the moons, and the difficulty level, when starting up a new game.

Let's meet the new moons coming to Standed: Alien Dawn in the Dunes and Moons update!

When Jason rises above your survivors, you'll face greater challenges when attacked, but you'll also have more time to recover between attacks.

Nyx is the goddess of the night, and will cause animal attacks to mostly occur under the cover of night. Prepare yourself accordingly!

At the beginning there was Chaos. This moon will make things less predictable, so try to be prepared for any kind of attack!

