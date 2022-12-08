Dominion Malta Expansion and Update 5 Out Now!

Hello Park Managers!

We're pleased to announce that the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion is now available, alongside Update 5!

You can also purchase the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Bundle here.

The Dominion Malta Expansion will introduce you to four magnificent new species that we're sure your guests will love. You'll discover the fierce Atrociraptor, the powerful Lystrosaurus, the unique Oviraptor, and one of the smallest Tyrannosauroids to have ever existed, the Moros Intrepidus. These incredible species are bound to make an impressive addition to any park.

New Prehistoric Species

Atrociraptor

Known as one of the 'designer dinosaurs', the Atrociraptor is arguably even more dangerous than its Velociraptor cousins. Of course, we'll also be providing you with Atrociraptor's iconic Jurassic World Dominion skins: Ghost, Red, Tiger, and Panthera!

Lystrosaurus

Notable for its tusks and horned beak, we're sure your guests will be thrilled to see Lystrosaurus' powerful forelimbs and an unusual-shaped skull in your parks.

Oviraptor

Oviraptor possesses an incredibly effective jaw for their size, and was named 'egg thief' because they were originally thought to steal other species' eggs! It's since been understood to be an omnivore, though. With a distinctive head crest and feathers, your guests are going to love Oviraptor's unique look!



Moros Intrepidus

Moros Intrepidus was one of the smallest Tyrannosauroids to have ever existed, and is only a fraction of the size of its famous relative, the T. rex. This quick and nimble hunter, Moros Intrepidus is a formidable addition to any park.

All of the dinosaurs included in this pack come with 12 body colour and 7 skin patterns each, and we can't wait to see how you incorporate them into your park!

New Variants and Skin

Based on the iconic dinosaurs from _Jurassic World Dominion's _stunning Malta setting, Allosaurus, Dimorphodon and Iguanodon will all have 2022 variants. Carnotaurus will also have a 2022 skin!

New Campaign

In Jurassic Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion, you'll get to experience a brand new campaign, which will see you leading a new enterprise in Malta, set before the events of _Jurassic World Dominion. _You'll be working alongside Cabot Finch and key figures from the film, including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott). You'll set up parks across three new Mediterranean locations, acquiring new species, eggs, and genome data via the Dinosaur Exchange in the place of Expeditions and Fossil Extractions.

Progress is persistent across all three locations, including your research – switch between them on the fly, or even move dinosaurs from one island to the other to optimise each of them using the Cargo Ship. Money and scientists will be independent per island, though, so you'll need to ensure each one is running as well as possible to complete this new campaign scenario - we're sure you'll be up to the task!

You will be able to experience these three locations during campaign mode, and will also be able to enjoy each of these new islands in Sandbox Mode as separate maps. Alongside these maps, you'll also be able to utilise all new Malta buildings and decorations.

Free Update 5

Releasing alongside the Dominion Malta Expansion is Update 5, which is a free update for everyone who owns Jurassic World Evolution 2. This includes some exciting additions as well as some quality of life updates and bug fixes, as well as the ability to import saves from PlayStation 4 consoles to PlayStation 5 consoles, and all you need to do to access this content is update your game.



Update 5 includes the 5 DFW Campaign maps as Challenge Levels, which will become accessible once you've earned earns 3, 5, 7, 9 and 2 stars respectively across all maps in Challenge Mode. You'll also be dealing with some brand new Challenge Conditions, which will vary across levels - but don't worry, we're sure you'll be up to the challenge!

You'll also notice some brand new behaviours for tiny dinosaurs in Update 5, including group attacks for Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus on guests & goats, as well as changes to navigation logic, so that Lystrosaurus, Oviraptor, Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus will navigate around water. There will also be some changes to collision logic for Lystrosaurus, Oviraptor, Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus, so that they no longer collide with guests or vehicles.

Update 5 will also include some changes to UI, including seeing the outlines of territories and dinosaurs of the same species when transporting a dinosaur, as well as an icon above which dinosaurs are liked, disliked, or neutral to that species. You'll also notice a new 'ailment and tranquilise' icon when controlling the Capture Team or adding a new task, as well as earlier fight notifications and a notification when Park Tours are disabled by a storm. See the patch notes below for more information on some of the additional UI updates coming your way in Update 5!

Of course there are also some quality of life changes to come in this latest free update! These include Tour vehicles honking at dinosaurs blocking their way, as well as ensuring sleeping dinosaurs are reactive when being honked at, and territory decaying more slowly near desirable feeders that are inside the territory.

Finally, we've also added support for NVIDIA Streamline, DLSS3 and NVIDIA Reflex, and the ability to import your PS4 saves to the PS5 version of the game.

The full list of changes and quality of life enhancements can be found in the changelog below.

We hope you enjoy the Dominion Malta Expansion and free Update, Park Managers! You can purchase the Dominion Malta Expansion here.

Release Notes:

WARNING - MAY CONTAIN MINOR SPOILERS TO JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

DLC 5 - "Dominion Malta Expansion"

Malta Campaign

Before the events of Jurassic World Dominion, help lead a brand-new enterprise in Malta. Work alongside Cabot Finch and key figures from the film, including Kayla Watts (voiced by DeWanda Wise), Soyona Santos (voiced by Dichen Lachman), Barry Sembène (voiced by Omar Sy), and Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Campbell Scott) as you set up parks across three Mediterranean locations.

Gameplay Dinosaur Exchange Trade on the Dinosaur Exchange to acquire more species, eggs, and genome data Trust Work with both the Underground and Authorities, building their trust via various tasks and actions to unlock further opportunities New Campaign Progress is persistent across all three locations – switch between them on the fly, or even bring over dinosaurs on the Cargo Ship Natural Lagoon Build across 3 new locations set in the Mediterranean, one of which boasts a natural Lagoon

Environments 3 new maps set in the Mediterranean New Malta-themed biome inspired by Dominion location including: Unique set of trees, shrubs and boulders New terrain materials New colour grade - Jurassic World Mediterranean



Prehistoric Species

4 x New Species Atrociraptor 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options Ghost, Tiger, Red and Panthera skins Lystrosaurus 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Skin Oviraptor Added ability to eat meat feeders or from paleo plant sources 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Skin Moros Intrepidus 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Skin

3 x New Variants Dimorphodon 2022 Skin Iguanodon 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options 2022 Skin Allosaurus 2022 Skin

1 x New Skins Carnotaurus 2022 Skin

Added Malta themed buildings and decorations to Malta Campaign as part of the Malta Building Set for Sandbox mode. Malta Building Set contains all of the below + DFW buildings to provide a full building set. Buildings Arrival Building - a combined Arrival Point & Control Centre Acquisition Centre - a combined Science Centre & Expedition Centre Staff Centre Response Facility Malta Ranger Team Malta Capture Team Paleo-Medical Facility Malta MVU Team Hatchery Viewing Gallery Aviary Dome Aviary Hatchery Aviary Viewing Gallery Lagoon Section Lagoon Hatchery Lagoon Viewing Gallery Truck Tour Malta Tour Truck Emergency Shelter Hotel Restroom Large Power Station Decorations Atrociraptor Cage Storage Area Comms Tower Storage Shelter Girder Stack Power Trailer Utility Tower Wall Arch Wall End Wall Section Wall Tower Water Tower



Sandbox Mode

Added San Albertus Peninsula, San Marie Bay and Santaegidus Island to Sandbox Mode

Added Malta Building Set which contains the Malta themed buildings alongside supporting DFW buildings Malta Buildings See list above. Malta Decorations See list above.



Achievements

Added 3 new achievements and trophies on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam

Game Modes

Five DFW Campaign levels are now available to play as challenge mode maps when the player earns 3, 5, 7, 9 and 2 stars respectively across all maps in Challenge Mode 1 - Arizona Breakout 2 - Washington State Wreckage 3 - Pennsylvania Headquarters 4 - Oregon Aviary 5 - California Photography

Added new Challenge conditions Tranquilliser Upgrades Found within Arizona Breakout, Washington State Wreckage and Pennsylvania Headquarters Default Tranquillisers now only work on dinosaurs with Level 1 and 2 Security Ratings Research additional upgrades Psychological Trauma Found within Washington State Wreckage and Pennsylvania Headquarters Dinosaurs within the ailment of "Psychological Trauma" require scientists with the trait of "Psychologist" to cure them Photo Level Found within California Photography Added new timed Photography mission type to reach 5 stars Staff Hiring Requirements Found within Pennsylvania Headquarters and Oregon Aviary Specific Staff members (Experts) have requirements that need to be met before they let you hire them. Experts will also have more skill points and two specific character traits Experts are available for a fixed period of time and cannot be refreshed



Tiny Dinosaur Behaviours

Added group attacks for tiny dinosaurs on guests and goats Applies to Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus

Turned off collision between tiny dinosaurs and guests Applies to the Lystrosaurus, Oviraptor, Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus

Turned off collision between tiny dinosaurs and vehicles Applies to the Lystrosaurus, Oviraptor, Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus

Adjusted navigation logic so tiny dinosaurs navigate around water Applies to the Lystrosaurus, Oviraptor, Moros Intrepidus and Compsognathus



PS4 to PS5

Added ability for players to import their PS4 saves to the PS5 version of the game

Achievements

Added 2 new achievements and trophies for Xbox, PlayStation and Steam

UI

Show the outlines of territories / dinosaurs of that species when transporting a dinosaur

Added dinosaur highlight when assigning tranquillise and transport tasks

Show an "ailment + tranquillise" icon when controlling the Capture Team or adding a new task

Highlight disliked dinosaurs or show an icon when transporting

Adjusted how territory is displayed during terrain editing with a pinned dinosaur to only show contentious overlaps to reduce clutter

Highlight liked plants during terrain editing

Highlight currently placed brush during terrain editing

Disable the "Challenge Mode" splash on Challenge: San Diego and Challenge: Return to Isla Nublar

Made Lagoon and Aviary preview rings highlight the map boundary

Send the fight notification earlier to provide more notice on a fight occurring

Added notification when a Tour is disabled by a storm

Research Outposts now show a reduced view symbol during conditions that reduce the visibility from the Outposts

Inspecting a dinosaur's territory now highlights the other dinosaurs in the territory when the alpha is selected

Added Body Variant selector to the genome editor and Species Viewer for dinosaurs whose variants now have their own selectable skin and pattern colours Affects these species: Giganotosaurus and Dreadnoughtus (Dominion Biosyn Expansion required) Kentrosaurus and Ouranosaurus (Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack required) Iguanodon (Dominion Malta Expansion required) Includes the ability to randomly choose skin colour within a single variant (on all platforms), or across both variants (on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series) Display the variant imagery of these species when showing a dinosaur image such as Gene Library, Research, Dinosaur Exchange and Park Management



Dinosaurs

Made sure tour vehicles honk at dinosaurs blocking their way, and make sleeping dinosaurs react to being honked at

Added ability to show a dinosaur's liked paleo preferences whilst editing environment

Dinosaur cohabitation Parasaurolophus and Maiasaura are now friendly to each other Pyroraptor now dislikes Scorpios Rex and Indominus Rex Australovenator now dislikes Scorpios Rex

Territory decays more slowly near desirable feeders that are inside the territory Made lagoon feeders more lenient when deciding if they're inside a territory. This makes it easier for marine reptiles to maintain their comfort levels even if the territory decays a short distance away from the feeder's position on the lagoon wall.



Jurassic World Database

Added Kayla Watts and Soyona Santos to the Jurassic World Database

Camera

Improvements to lagoon decoration placement Camera is kept below the water surface while rotating it Camera will not leave the lagoon when moving into the lagoon walls Made it easier to put the camera near the water surface by zooming out without leaving the water The position of the object being placed is more consistent while rotating the camera



Sandbox Mode

Added ability to set time of day and day length to Sandbox settings

Supported PCs Only

Added support for NVIDIA Streamline, DLSS3 and NVIDIA Reflex

Dinosaurs

Kentrosaurus (Camp Cretaceous Variant) Added 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options

Ouranosaurus (Camp Cretaceous Variant) Added 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options



Scenery

Added new rocks as part of the biome set used for Biosyn levels

Dinosaurs

Dreadnoughtus 2022 Added 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options

Giganotosaurus 2022 Added 12 body colour x 7 pattern colour options



Bug Fixes

Vehicles

Prevented helicopters from being buried under the terrain

Adjusted the speed in which gates open for Tour vehicles to be quicker

Adjusted the position of the aerial drone's photo camera so that the gun barrel isn't visible at any rotation

Dinosaurs

Fixed flying reptiles ragdoll states falling through the floor

flying reptiles ragdoll states falling through the floor Fixed large sauropods ragdolling unnaturally when being transported

Fixed camera going wild when Kronosaurus attacks Lagoon wall, when viewing from certain angles

Fixed dinosaurs occasionally ragdolling unnaturally when being lowered onto a Paleo-Medical Facility

Fixed dinosaurs occasionally ragdolling unnaturally when being tranquillised a second time

Prevented dinosaurs from attempting to eat from empty fish feeders

Fixed delivered dinosaurs potentially arriving with feeder-related diseases where the cure cannot be immediately researched

Infected feeders now cannot be moved or deleted preventing completion of related research cures

Fixed 'medication available' showing in Sandbox levels for diseases when cure has not been researched

Fixed situation where dinosaurs would remain stationary for long periods when there was lots of food nearby that was all unreachable

Fixed a case of flying dinosaurs getting stuck in flight

Fixed rare case of dinosaurs leaving enclosures without breaking out

UI

Fixed pressing up on the D-pad in the Power menu selecting a non-existent item

Hide vehicle status icons during in-world cinematics at the start of scenarios

Added Dominion logo to some of the missing film characters

Disabled Capture Mode in building view modes to prevent the camera clipping through walls and escaping

Fixed several Styxosaurus skins not matching their preview in the Species Viewer

Fixed being able to spam keys during load to get into management screens before island intro cutscenes have started playing

Fixed being unable to access the level select for the DFW and Biosyn Dominion campaigns if progress had previously been made through the campaign, but no save file for the campaign still existed

Sandbox Mode

Fixed "flatten terrain" option not saving when using it in a custom Sandbox setting

Landscapes

Fixed background mountains vanishing in Arizona Campaign level

Decorations

Fixed Fish particles around Lagoon decorations going upside down

Fixed lagoon lights not rendering through viewing gallery glass

First Person View

Fixed being able to drop out of an ACU helicopter into a hatchery's enclosure

Misc

Various stability fixes

Various animation fixes

Various audio fixes

Various text and localisation fixes

Bug Fix - Dominion Biosyn Expansion

Ensure the Therizinosaurus is rotated correctly before being lowered into the Paleo-Medical Facility

Bug Fix - Late Cretaceous Pack