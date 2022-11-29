Reliefs The time of The Lemures 0.4.05 released!

Hello everyone !

New month and therefore new update!

New content is available with this update, including new environments to explore!

This update focuses on the beginning of the game's story with the addition of a new area to explore. Improvements to the rendering of long distance fog and forests have also been implemented.

Important information:

For this update, no file restore is required. You can continue your adventure now with your old save from 0.4.04.

Environments:

Added a new explored area related to the game's story.

Changed in the tutorial level when grabbing a ledge when climbing a rope for the first time, the rope has been moved closer to the ledge to be able to grab it more easily.

Changed the fog color in the tutorial level in the rift area, the fog could appear black and not white.

Changed the fog transition in the tutorial level in the rift area, the fog could appear suddenly.

Changed the display distance of small rocks on the ground, their display was too close and therefore visible.

Game engine / performance:

Engine update from Unity 2020.3.41f1 to Unity 2020.3.42f1.

Added ambient occlusion for forests for more realistic rendering. Dense forests will now be darker, with the sun hidden by leaves (or thorns).

Slight modification of the indirect light for a better rendering.

Improved fog rendering at long distance.

Optimized all shaders to optimize the workload for the graphics card.

See you next month for the 0.4.06 update!