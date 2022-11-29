Lazy Galaxy 2 Patch 2.0.5 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10039217 · Last edited 29 November 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

We heard your feedback and we have a patch for you!

This patch includes:

You can now see obstacles before you place down a chunk

When selecting a guild or league, you can now see how many times you've picked each of them before

Improved performance for people with massive amounts of food

Added a new song for the base

Added a celebratory sound effect upon conquering the galaxy

Strange Asteroids now announce their arrival with a strange sound; no upgrade purchase necessary, this one is on the house

The "Space Observatories" effect is no longer lost when you close the game

Added sounds for attaching chunks and gaining resources

Added a setting to pan the base/map with left-click (for playing with touchscreen or tablet)

Added an option to flip the energy display from "production/requirement" to "requirement/production"

Saves are now backed up before each cataclysm to a "PreCataclysmBackups" folder in the saves folder, in case you regret doing a Cataclysm and wish to revert

Fixed an issue where the background would drift away after ascending - took us a while, but we finally did it

Fixed an exploit with loadouts that allowed blocked ships to be bought during cataclysms

Fixed text in wilderness combat UI

Fixed a tutorial arrow in the Ascension menu pointing to the wrong place

Fixed overlapping tutorial boxes in the Ascension menu

Fixed the "play for 4 weeks" achievement actually requiring 4 weeks and ~2 days

Thank you again and let us know if you encounter any other issues!

Best wishes,

Elizabete and Lazy Galaxy 2 team