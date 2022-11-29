Lazy Galaxy 2 Patch 2.0.5 is now live!

We heard your feedback and we have a patch for you!
This patch includes:
- You can now see obstacles before you place down a chunk
- When selecting a guild or league, you can now see how many times you've picked each of them before
- Improved performance for people with massive amounts of food
- Added a new song for the base
- Added a celebratory sound effect upon conquering the galaxy
- Strange Asteroids now announce their arrival with a strange sound; no upgrade purchase necessary, this one is on the house
- The "Space Observatories" effect is no longer lost when you close the game
- Added sounds for attaching chunks and gaining resources
- Added a setting to pan the base/map with left-click (for playing with touchscreen or tablet)
- Added an option to flip the energy display from "production/requirement" to "requirement/production"
- Saves are now backed up before each cataclysm to a "PreCataclysmBackups" folder in the saves folder, in case you regret doing a Cataclysm and wish to revert
- Fixed an issue where the background would drift away after ascending - took us a while, but we finally did it
- Fixed an exploit with loadouts that allowed blocked ships to be bought during cataclysms
- Fixed text in wilderness combat UI
- Fixed a tutorial arrow in the Ascension menu pointing to the wrong place
- Fixed overlapping tutorial boxes in the Ascension menu
- Fixed the "play for 4 weeks" achievement actually requiring 4 weeks and ~2 days
Thank you again and let us know if you encounter any other issues!
Best wishes,
Elizabete and Lazy Galaxy 2 team
