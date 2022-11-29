 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lazy Galaxy 2 update for 29 November 2022

Lazy Galaxy 2 Patch 2.0.5 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10039217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We heard your feedback and we have a patch for you!

This patch includes:

  • You can now see obstacles before you place down a chunk
  • When selecting a guild or league, you can now see how many times you've picked each of them before
  • Improved performance for people with massive amounts of food
  • Added a new song for the base
  • Added a celebratory sound effect upon conquering the galaxy
  • Strange Asteroids now announce their arrival with a strange sound; no upgrade purchase necessary, this one is on the house
  • The "Space Observatories" effect is no longer lost when you close the game
  • Added sounds for attaching chunks and gaining resources
  • Added a setting to pan the base/map with left-click (for playing with touchscreen or tablet)
  • Added an option to flip the energy display from "production/requirement" to "requirement/production"
  • Saves are now backed up before each cataclysm to a "PreCataclysmBackups" folder in the saves folder, in case you regret doing a Cataclysm and wish to revert
  • Fixed an issue where the background would drift away after ascending - took us a while, but we finally did it
  • Fixed an exploit with loadouts that allowed blocked ships to be bought during cataclysms
  • Fixed text in wilderness combat UI
  • Fixed a tutorial arrow in the Ascension menu pointing to the wrong place
  • Fixed overlapping tutorial boxes in the Ascension menu
  • Fixed the "play for 4 weeks" achievement actually requiring 4 weeks and ~2 days

Thank you again and let us know if you encounter any other issues!

Best wishes,
Elizabete and Lazy Galaxy 2 team

Changed files in this update

Lazy Galaxy 2 Windows Depot 1477951
  • Loading history…
Lazy Galaxy 2 Linux Depot 1477952
  • Loading history…
Lazy Galaxy 2 Osx Depot 1477953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link