November Update: Say goodbye to Halloween and... welcome Santa!

Hello Designers,

What a beautiful day it is! The snow is falling all around us, and children playing and having fun. It's the season of... new Christmas decorations in Aquarium Designer! ho-ho-ho!

Christmas mode is on!

Let's say goodbye to Halloween, skulls, and pumpkins, and welcome the jolly Christmas spirit! Aquarium Designer is back with a special Christmas mode that will allow you to watch a beautiful snow landscape through the window. However, this year, that's not all. We have some special Christmas decorations that will remain in the game even after the season is over. Same for the Halloween ones :) We want you to be able to go back to this beautiful holy season any time of the year and atmospheric decor should do the trick :)

Sea Life DLC is jolly as well!

Christmas mode may not be present in the Sea Life DLC but you can still show your marine fish how snow looks. Use the bright substrates and create a little winter wonderland in the tank.

If you don't have your copy of the DLC yet, you can always join the saltwater community and enjoy lots of new content :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Future of Aquarium Designer DLCs

Do you know that we have a long list of DLCs that we would like to make for you? I think it's longer than any of my letters to Santa Claus! The only difference is that this time I don't want anything from it for myself - I just want to give them all to you!

However, we know you must have your dreams in this area as well. So today we have a task for you! In the comments below, let us know what DLCs for Aquarium Designer would you like to play. There are no wrong answers (only the fishy ones, ho-ho-ho).

Community Discord

Finally, let us wish you a beautiful jolly season. We hope it will grant you a lot of love, kindness, and warmth.

Just keep swimming, Designers!

Aquarium Designer team