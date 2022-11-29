Major update V 0.2.017

Hello friends!

Bots and Artificial Intelligence:

-Amplified bot behavior

-Weapons for bots were fully implemented. Each AI class now has a specific set of weapons and ammo. Bots reload and retreat when they run out of ammo.

-Patrols. Beware that AWL police units are now patrolling the map. It is best not to get in their faces if you don't want any trouble! You can steal a car from them but be aware that their car is usually booby-trapped, and not a reliable mode of transport.

-Added your guards to your points. They will appear in towers to help you repel all attacks on your property!

Vehicles

-The last vehicle you exit is considered to be yours. It will be saved along with the contents of the boot, and the player will be highlighted with a marker and its location on the map.

-The car can now be repaired. For this you need a spanner. It is now a good idea to carry it in the boot just in case.

-When the player is in the car, the car takes all the damage. Previously you could catch a stray bullet in the head when escaping from the chase, now your car is your fortress, but not every car is able to drive in a hail of bullets.

-If no one is in the vehicle, it does not take damage and can be used as cover.

-All vehicles now have varying amounts of cargo space. Use the truck if you choose to carry loads efficiently.

Summer Season

-We are pleased to present the Summer Season as a free add-on to the game. Simply add it to your library and enjoy summer while the winter days are still outside.

-In addition to the dynamic changing of the day and night, the summer season also features dynamic weather. Mists, rain and thunderstorms, dawn and dusk are just some of the features you can expect during the summer season.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2205210/

Character

-Added pain effect to the screen

-Added sounds of interaction with the inventory, as well as a corresponding volume control in the game settings.

-Added character voiceover, also with volume control in the settings.

-Test mode gives players a night vision device which can be activated by "N".

Other

-Limited passive super profits, when you could not enter the game for a couple of days and then become a millionaire for free. Now the passive profits of each point is limited to a hard limit, and to become a millionaire must be much more often to come to your domain and take profit.

-Loading and unloading zones have been redesigned. Shipping is now more comfortable and profitable.

-Worked on optimizing the game. Recaptured some FPS for your computers.

-Global illumination system is finalized, as well as the system of day and night on the locations.

-Translations to Italian, Turkish, French and Chinese are worked! Thanks to those who helped with translation.

Of course, it is impossible to fully describe in detail the amount of work that was done. Much remains behind the scenes, we just want to say that today we laid a solid foundation for the development of the gameplay component of the project. Without the basic things described in the list above, there was no way to move the gameplay branch of the project forward. Now we have this opportunity and the work goes on! Thank you for being with us, we wish you the most enjoyable emotions from the game!

Friends, do not forget to leave feedback to the game and it will be the best reward for us!

Regards,

Street's Game!