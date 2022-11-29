Update, Version 20221129

English

##########Content############

[Special Attribution]New Special Attribution: Gain Magic from Each Lost Sanity.

[Faith]Reduced the cost of switching to Atheism.

[Faith]New Center-of-Belief: Nihilism (+0.5 Magic per Lost Sanity. Let's embrace this madness for everything is meaningless. :D)

[Element]New Element Type: vs Authority.

[Element]Most police officers are now considered as parts of the Authority. (Including the police officers in Liu and Queensmouth.)

##########System#############

[Mouse]Added mouse wheel support to some other selection windows, including the faith belief and tenet selection windows.

##########DEBUG#############

[Element]Fixed a bug that the system does not consider some random police officers in Liu as human.

[Element]Fixed a bug that the system does not consider some random citizens of Liu as human.

简体中文

##########Content############

【特殊属性】新的特殊属性：基于每点失去的San值提高魔力。

【信仰】降低了转换成为无神论者需要的虔诚值。

【信仰】新的信仰核心：虚无主义（每失去1点San值，获得0.5魔力。San值归零，法力无边（误） (✺ω✺)）

【元素】新的元素：对 当权者。

【元素】大部分的警察现在具有当权者属性。（包括王后镇和疁城的警察。）

##########System#############

【鼠标】对更多的选择窗口加入了鼠标滚轮的支持，包括信仰的核心和信条窗口。

##########DEBUG#############

【元素】修复了系统不能正确识别疁城部分的警官为人类的Bug.

【元素】修复了系统不能正确识别疁城的部分普通市民是人类的Bug.