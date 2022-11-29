Patch 1.06

Legacies are very much still a WIP and do not affect the game yet.

Hopefully by 1.07 they will be ready.

-WIP: Legacies. You can visit the legacy hall by going to Lagorigana (town in center of world),

then finding a larger open area with a Legacy Vendor. Legacies do nothing at the moment.

-New: Clear Logs button added to options menu. It securely wipes the games logs.

-Fix/Change: Game will attempt to create log.txt and game_debug.txt by an additional method at startup.

It's not recommended to delete these files while the game is running. Use the Clear Logs button

in the options menu to CLEAR the text.

-Fix: Save I/O Bug where loading twice in a session caused an error.