Patch 10.24

Large:

Redesigned the view to load savegames; now with filter buttons and more information per save file

When failing a scenario, it now includes options to go back to 3 checkpoints (instead of always starting over from zero)

For all objectives, there is now a progress bar so you get more feedback on whether you are going to succeed

Small:

Manual edits to the soil stats are now also stored in the savefile

Redesigned the objective view; now all information is one page (no tabs anymore)

The game now displays skin type statistics when hovering skin type buttons

When changing the global temperature in the sandbox, the soil colors are now updated immediately

When loading a sandbox world, any changes to the global temperature are applied only once (instead of twice)

When choosing a smaller map size, the temperatures will become less extreme (can be restored manually)

Fixed the 'white world' bug that appeared when using seasons in the sandbox

Polished the UV of the creature scenario, so maps projected onto the terrain (for example indicating where your creations will survive) more accurately depict the simulation

Fixed a bug where algae could be placed over the edge of the map

After a timejump, a message is shown 'rebuilding organism models, this may take a while...' instead of everything just freezing

Added a new death cause: seeds fell in water (although it only shows up rarely)

Various camera improvements:

When using the WASD/arrow keys, you can no longer fly into the terrain; the camera will automatically go up to stay 'above land'

When you stop moving the camera, the focus point will reset to the terrain in the center of the screen. This prevents unexpected camera behavior in mountainous areas.

If you lose control of the camera when tabbing out of the game, you can now 'get it back' by simply using WASD/arrow keys again

Fixed a problem where the camera would go wild when zooming directly after coming out of an editor

Various bulldozer button improvements:

The area cleared now perfectly matches the size of the circle, independent of map size

Plant seeds that were about to hatch are now also removed

A small 'falling rocks' particle effect and sound are now played with each usage, making it much more fun to use

The bulldozer mode now is automatically turned off when using another part of the UI, preventing weird interactions

Notice: this patch introduces a new savefile format (sav7). While the old format (sav6) does still work, there should be far fewer problems with games started AFTER this patch is installed.