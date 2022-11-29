IDE v2022.11.0.54 Runtime v2022.11.0.73

November’s 2022.11 release brings the ability for you to pick which bits of your runtimes you wish to download (allowing for smaller install sizes and less time downloading after a new install/update) and the ability to use GameMaker offline if you’re signing-in with an Opera Account. The Image Editor has been changed to paste clipboard items as a new layer in your image rather than as a brush attached to the mouse cursor, the Room Editor has several more new in-game filter effects for you to use, and the Code Editor has several new features for creating strings and formatting numbers. Pinch-to-zoom has been re-implemented also for all suitable editors.

On the runtimes side, as well as the new filters already mentioned there are new or improved functions for audio, arrays, Spine, string-manipulation, and others. It updates the libraries used for gamepads, websockets and Gradle to fix a number of issues already resolved by these external tools. On consoles, these runtimes introduce the ability for PS5 players to use their existing PS4 saves for the same game, plus adds support for Xbox developers to determine users who are streaming the game on mobile devices. Along with all of that, there are fixes for a large number of other bugs as well - including some quite important changes to HTML5 behaviours, which you can read more about in the runtime notes linked-to below.

Because you're likely to encounter both of them the first time you launch this new version, you can also find links to guides about the new Runtime Modules Dialog and the new GX.games MQTT server in the notes below, so please do see them if you have any questions before updating.

IDE Release Notes

Runtime Release Notes