Rubber Bandits update for 30 November 2022

Winter Bash

Build 10038579 · Last edited by Wendy

The classic xmas levels are back, remade to handle all 8 game modes.
The Hideout and the win screen has also been shined up in festive colours and holiday decorations, to really get into the winter mood.

3 returning xmas levels, for all game modes

  • Painful Pine
  • Ice Surprise
  • Wasteful Wonder

Two new weapons, to help you rob Santa of all he got.

  • Jingle Bell: Ring it to push your opponents away, or damage them if they are close enough.
  • Flare gun: Light up the festivities with a burning hot flare. Emergency use only.

8 seasonal bandits return to the bandit shop.

  • Limpa
  • Frosty
  • Uriel
  • Sweet Tooth
  • Fluff
  • Jingles
  • Nick
  • G. Junior

Bug Fixes:
The deadweight achievement is now actually achievable!

