Winter Bash

The classic xmas levels are back, remade to handle all 8 game modes.

The Hideout and the win screen has also been shined up in festive colours and holiday decorations, to really get into the winter mood.

3 returning xmas levels, for all game modes

Painful Pine

Ice Surprise

Wasteful Wonder

Two new weapons, to help you rob Santa of all he got.

Jingle Bell: Ring it to push your opponents away, or damage them if they are close enough.

Flare gun: Light up the festivities with a burning hot flare. Emergency use only.

8 seasonal bandits return to the bandit shop.

Limpa

Frosty

Uriel

Sweet Tooth

Fluff

Jingles

Nick

G. Junior

Bug Fixes:

The deadweight achievement is now actually achievable!