Winter Bash

The classic xmas levels are back, remade to handle all 8 game modes.
The Hideout and the win screen has also been shined up in festive colours and holiday decorations, to really get into the winter mood.
3 returning xmas levels, for all game modes
- Painful Pine
- Ice Surprise
- Wasteful Wonder
Two new weapons, to help you rob Santa of all he got.
- Jingle Bell: Ring it to push your opponents away, or damage them if they are close enough.
- Flare gun: Light up the festivities with a burning hot flare. Emergency use only.
8 seasonal bandits return to the bandit shop.
- Limpa
- Frosty
- Uriel
- Sweet Tooth
- Fluff
- Jingles
- Nick
- G. Junior
Bug Fixes:
The deadweight achievement is now actually achievable!
Changed files in this update