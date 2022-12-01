"Robe" 1.8.0 Release & Changelog

Hello everyone!

I’m Henrik – nice to e-meet you – I’m a crazy plant person and producer at Paradox Interactive. I'm here to let you know that we have a release coming up for you today:

1.8.0 “ROBE” FREE UPDATE

The update should be rolled out to a store near you some time during the day. I promise to keep this short because I understand you’re here for the changelog. As my dear colleague, and ambassador of horchata, Hugo presented last week, we’ve taken some time to put together an update that, apart from a couple of new features, focuses a fair bit on improved stability and bug fixes. We hope you are as excited as we are to continue the endeavours as rulers of lands and kingdoms (hopefully) both beautiful and prosperous.

But enough me chit-chatting – to the details!

► Read more about this update on our forums!

1.8.0 Changelog

Free Features

You can now save and load Custom Rulers! Create templates you can easily re-use everywhere on the world map. All the attributes besides the Dynasty and the Coat of Arms are saved.

Completely reworked the Bookmark Screen; its now reorganized to allow more room for bookmarks, and they are now sorted by the year they belong to (867 and 1066). This comes with new and improved art for elements and buttons, as well as showing which DLC you have active.

Added new and unique illustrations for every Tenet currently in the game!

Added 17 new Custom Faith icons for use when creating new faiths, ranging from Ankhs and Boromian Circles to Doves and Chi Rhos!

Hardware

Added support for Vulkan rendering on Macintosh hardware

Game Balance

Disinheriting is now free for children with a disputed heritage or known bastard. There is however a global opinion penalty which is always applied when taking the interaction

Mozarabs can now use a strong hook to force/coerce the pope into binding with rome

Updated the consequences for revoking hostile Holy order, it now adds Fervor to their Faith, and potentially a negative county modifier

Literalism is legal for all faiths to adopt

If the game rule "strict regional heresy" is activated, the Mozarab faith will only appear in Iberia and North Africa

Added additional reward to forming the Kingdom of Aragon

Rulers will no longer be deposed if they happen to inherit a tyranny war from a lower tier ruler

Added gold cost to the "truly special board" in the board game event “A Stroke of Luck”

Breaking away from Rome now requires you to be in poor standing with your HoF

Properly set low obligations on Custom Rulers who are vassals of the HRE

‘A Beautiful Specimen’ will be only triggered for lovers and soulmates now; not powerful vassals

Iberian Conciliation achievement is now classified as "Hard" instead of "Medium"

Auto-fire the Court Chaplain if they are excommunicated, except if you are also excommunicated yourself

Contracting Assistance is now scaled by army size.

AI

Fixed a case where a raiding unit could not find a path to go home in case when the capital was moved. In that case the unit will be disbanded

The AI will not try convert children of a vassal with religious protection anymore

The AI will marry young men to old women less often: the weight of alliances and the impact of age has been rebalanced

The AI will now send fewer requests for chess challenges

Blocked the AI from sending two interactions simultaneously, which could cause UI issues

AI characters are a lot less likely to accept a war assistance contract against you if they are allied with you

Interface

Fixed issue with change/revert buttons in interaction lists only being responsive on a small part of it

Fixed so the Army Reorganization scroll area no longer scroll to the top when unit is moved

The bookmark lands of Emir Yahya now match the actual in-game shape



Holy orders no longer cause "Grant to..." button to disappear in the county capital

Offer Guardianship notification and window now use the ‘Offer Guardianship’ title instead of ‘Send Proposal’

Unselectable beneficiaries will now be shown in the list with a tooltip explaining why they cannot be selected

Adultery events (adultery.2001 & adultery.2002) now have improved texts for duels



You can now always open the list of potential agents, even if none will accept to join the scheme. This can be used to, for example, plan who to seduce or fabricate hooks against to further your interests.

Vassal contract modification window now warns when current liege is not the rightful liege

Activated Regnal numbers for Count-tier characters to avoid non immersive lineages

The "Is imprisoned = no" condition for all court positions is now hidden

Court positions no longer display requirements that are the opposite of what they seek

Added a section for showing the DLCs that are installed and active. It can be found in the main menu and the bookmark area

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where players couldn't accept/decline artifact gifts

Fixed issue with event learning_theology_special.1001 where doctrines from the same group wouldn't be removed before applying the new one

Fixed German court grandeur tooltip for being above expected level

Fixed issue where achievements would still be enabled after creating a custom ruler and not starting the game as them

You no longer get "the Thief Slayer" nickname if you already have a positive nickname.

Fixed issue where artifact repair cost would show wrong value in the repair window, now shows same value as in the repair button tooltip

Fixed issue where ironman would reset when going into select any ruler

Fixed issue where overwriting same ruler multiple times would block achievements to be enabled

Bestow Royal Favor chancellor task is now canceled if the target vassal declares war on you

Fixed an issues that would cause some hedonistic sins to be incorrectly categorized as virtues or vice versa

Created missing localization for threatened_by_buildup_opinion

Petitioning liege in Russian now uses correct localization macro

Struggle messages will now only be shown for interlopers and involved characters

Fixed chinese localization doing infinite recursion on localization macro

Moved the locators for special buildings in Tenerife to spawn buildings on landmass rather than in the water

We now properly communicate in advance that the Subjugation war is only available once per lifetime

Notifications for struggle endings are no longer sent to every single player in the lobby, instead selecting those either involved in the struggle or within a certain proximity of the region.

fp2_struggle.2021.a.a is no longer blatantly misleading

The tooltip of Invite to Activity displays a proper explanation when none of them is available

"Desires of the Flesh" now checks what world region you are in before selecting a faith for you to follow

Properly handle Duchy and Kingdom Holy Wars within the Struggle

Removed duplicated check that were done for characters joining some factions

Holy Wars properly deactivated after the Detente ending for the relevant cultures

Fixed namespace issues with fp2_Struggle.2024 (now martial_chivalry.4001)

Explicitly say that a Faith or Culture needs to control 80% of the counties to get involved within the Iberian Struggle

Fixed issue where FP2 3D assets were being overwritten by their generic counterparts.

We now display the right cost for the "Invite to Activity interaction"; it used to be swapped

Head of Faith titles can no longer be granted to vassals

Prevent players from cloning their mercenary armies

Fixed localization in invitation to lieges council letter for Spanish

Character info is now hidden for the thief in fp2_struggle.2009

Player now receives heresiarch trait when converting to Adoptionism

The Found an Empire is now blocked for Involved and Interloper of the Iberian Struggle. The new condition is however only displayed for characters with an involved Faith or Culture, and living nearby

Fixed parsing issues with fund_inspiration.2080

Fixed an issue where multiplayer got out of sync when a player hot joined the session

Offering Relief events no longer gives you an improved opinion towards yourself. With that fixed, it's still important to remember to love thy self, you're doing good, keep it up!

Expanded acceptance criteria for christian bones, christian syncretists can now display christian bones in their court. Finally allowing Basque pagans to equip and enjoy christian bones.

Added the word “been” to “I have riding” to result in “I have been riding” in fund_inspiration.6001

Other

Updated name of "Reconquista" cultural innovation to something more historically accurate

Added the Sayyid trait to some characters from the Hammudid house who were missing it

Added new outcomes to boardgames

Fixed line breaks in select Chinese localization keys

Aragonese now speak the Oc´Romance language

Set Wanda as a daughter of Krak I as it should be in 867

Tabletop Warriors now has a more natural reading description

Fixed the dynasty reference for the Chinese Xue Dynasty

Clarified the consequences of Dissolution faction

Added new localization for creating a new faith that keeps the former pope as the new pope

Refresh factions against liege after player character change

Fate of Iberia: the Struggle Ending Achievements now have greater clarity as to what ending they refer to

Zandaqa can now be rejected when pledging submission to a caliph

-HR (Not Human Resources)